Cowboys talked to Nick Saban about Amari Cooper

Before the Cowboys gave up a first-round pick to get receiver Amari Cooper, they did the kind of homework they would do before making a first-round pick.

While it should be no surprise that these calls occurred, it’s worth pointing out that the Cowboys did indeed cast a wide net before acquiring the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cowboys spoke to Alabama coach Nick Saban, former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, and others before finalizing the deal. (Both Jerry and Stephen Jones said publicly this week that they spoke to Saban.)

Per Schefter, the people who know Cooper “spoke glowingly” about him. Which is fine. The question isn’t whether he’s a good guy or a bad guy but whether his skills and abilities justify giving up next year’s first-round pick.

The move entails plenty of risk. The coaching staff and quarterback Dak Prescott will feel very real pressure to get the ball to Cooper, which could result in some throws being made to Cooper when they shouldn’t be. And as to owner Jerry Jones’ proclamation that Cooper will be with the team for the long haul, it will get very expensive starting next year to keep him around.

That’s when his salary shoots to $13.924 million and the cost for extending the deal becomes, as a practical matter, more than $30 million guaranteed over the first two years. If they wait until his contract expires and the franchise-tag deadline looms, it could take more than $36 million over the first two years.