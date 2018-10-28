Cowboys talked to Nick Saban about Amari Cooper

Posted by Mike Florio on October 28, 2018, 12:33 PM EDT
Before the Cowboys gave up a first-round pick to get receiver Amari Cooper, they did the kind of homework they would do before making a first-round pick.

While it should be no surprise that these calls occurred, it’s worth pointing out that the Cowboys did indeed cast a wide net before acquiring the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cowboys spoke to Alabama coach Nick Saban, former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, and others before finalizing the deal. (Both Jerry and Stephen Jones said publicly this week that they spoke to Saban.)

Per Schefter, the people who know Cooper “spoke glowingly” about him. Which is fine. The question isn’t whether he’s a good guy or a bad guy but whether his skills and abilities justify giving up next year’s first-round pick.

The move entails plenty of risk. The coaching staff and quarterback Dak Prescott will feel very real pressure to get the ball to Cooper, which could result in some throws being made to Cooper when they shouldn’t be. And as to owner Jerry Jones’ proclamation that Cooper will be with the team for the long haul, it will get very expensive starting next year to keep him around.

That’s when his salary shoots to $13.924 million and the cost for extending the deal becomes, as a practical matter, more than $30 million guaranteed over the first two years. If they wait until his contract expires and the franchise-tag deadline looms, it could take more than $36 million over the first two years.

9 responses to “Cowboys talked to Nick Saban about Amari Cooper

  2. We’ll see. Nobody here has any clue if this will end up being a good trade or not. If he does end up being successful then everyone talking shi* will be clamming up.

  5. As long as it was within the rules and was honest then I don’t see why this is even a story worth reporting.

  7. 4/3.6 speed, two pro bowls, only 24, great personality (not a diva like dez or obj), team player and good guy!
    Best of all Will McClay made this deal, and that guy is nails! Coop will be refreshed and revived to thrive in Big D !

  8. Amari is a good player. He has all the physical tools needed, and the skilset to be a top 5 receiver. But he’s soft. He doesn’t have the killer instinct and drive to dominate his opponent. That said, he has played inside a terrible scheme in 2017, and with an injury plagued OL this season. While Cooper likely won’t be a huge difference maker in Dallas, the Cowboys desperately needed a #1 WR. Cooper is young enough, 24, and skilled enough to warrant Dallas spending that #1 draft pick. He also has 3-1/2 years experience, which is an advantage over drafting and playing a rook right away. IMO, this was a good move by both clubs. Dallas got one of the better skilled WR’s in the league, and the Raiders got another #1 pick on which to rebuild with.

  9. Just the threat of him opens up the running game for Zeke. The drops can be fixed. Just needs to concentrate and focus.
    You dont go to two straight pro bowls then all of a sudden just suc. What you have here in the making is Culpepper to Moss connection about to happen!!!!!!!!!
    eagles MAD that they didnt land him! eagles need OL help Wentz already SACKED 17 times this year! Oh My!

