Demaryius Thomas thinks there’s a 50-50 chance the Broncos trade him

Getty Images

Did Demaryius Thomas play his last game as a Bronco today? He thinks that’s a coin flip.

Thomas said after the game that he could see it going either way amid talk that he might be shipped out before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“I wish I could tell you, I really don’t know. Predict? 50-50, 50-50,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he tried to put forth a good effort today even though it was weighing on him to know the Broncos are considering trading him.

“How would you feel at your job [if] your boss, whoever, said they wanted you someplace else?” Thomas said. “And you come into work every day and have to think about it? How would you feel? But I had to do it for my team, like it was normal, act like it was normal. It just kept coming up, from left and right . . . I had to think about it. . . . It’ll be interesting to see what happens in next couple days.”

The 31-year-old Thomas has two more years left on his contract, although the final season carries a $14 million base salary and it’s likely that he’ll either be cut or agree to a restructured deal in the offseason. The question is whether he’ll be talking about a restructured deal with the Broncos, or some other team.