DirecTV fails in the middle of an NFL Sunday

Getty Images

Millions of Americans subscribe to DirecTV solely for NFL Sunday Ticket. For 348 days a year, cable is probably the better option, but on those 17 football Sundays, DirecTV is the only cable or satellite provider that allows fans to watch every single NFL game. Which means that NFL fans are very, very valuable to DirecTV.

But DirecTV doesn’t seem to see it that way. With games going on across the country today, DirecTV was having major technical difficulties. Thousands of subscribers have posted on social media that they’re getting error messages on their screens when they try to watch games.

Incredibly, hours after these problems surfaced, DirecTV still hasn’t even so much as put out a statement acknowledging that there are massive technical difficulties and that they’re working on the situation. The extent of DirecTV’s response has been someone running the DirecTV Twitter account responding to subscribers who complain by asking them if resetting their receiver helps.

NFL Sunday Ticket is an excellent service when it works. But all too often, it doesn’t work.