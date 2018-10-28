Dirk Koetter not ready to name his starting QB yet

AP

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback for next week’s game against Carolina. Backup Ryan Fitzpatrick outplayed starter Jameis Winston on Sunday.

“We don’t need to talk about it [today],” Koetter said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. “I mean, today is not the day I have to decide that, right? We don’t have to talk about that today.

“I don’t have any problems making decisions, and I will make it when the time is right. Now is probably not the right time to make it.”

Winston threw four interceptions in the loss to the Bengals, including one returned for a touchdown, earning a benching. He has thrown 10 interceptions this season after returning from a three-game suspension.

“I’ve just got to fix it,” Winston said.

But does he get the chance?

Fitzpatrick brought the Bucs back from an 18-point deficit to tie the game with 1:05 remaining. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals won on a last-play field goal.

The Bucs set a team record with 576 total yards, but they scored a total of 13 points on their first five trips inside the Bengals’ 30-yard line. Winston threw two interceptions and the Bucs settled for two field goals to go with a touchdown on those five possessions.

Koetter said he considered yanking Winston earlier in the game but left him in after Winston threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to DeSean Jackson with 4:36 remaining in the second quarter.