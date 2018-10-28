Doug Marrone takes responsibility for off-field issue in London

Getty Images

The Jaguars preceded their loss in London with an off-field incident involving a quarter of players who were detained/arrested/whatever over the non-payment of a bar bill. After the game, coach Doug Marrone took full responsibility for the incident.

“I think it’s about myself, and I’ve got to do a better job with the players,” Marrone said. “I mean, it starts with me. Whatever happens and whatever goes on, I’m responsible for it. So we’re working on it, just like the statement said. I’m not really going to go into all of the specific details. We’re still gathering information from it.”

He’s right, because the misbehavior is ultimately a reflection on him. Apart from the issue that gave rise to the arrest/detention/whatever, the fact that players were out at 4:00 a.m. local time is a bad look for a team on a supposed business trip.

“Obviously before we start going on the field and performing better, we’ve got to take a good look at what we’re doing all the other times, when we’re in the building, out of the building and all of those things,” Marrone said.

And so the Jaguars enter the bye at 3-5, two full games and a tiebreaker behind the Texans.

“We’ve got a lot to do,” Marrone said. “We’ve got a lot to do in a lot of different areas. It starts with me. I’ve got to do a better job, obviously. Obviously, my message is not getting across. I’m responsible for everything that goes on, so it’s my responsibility. We’ve got the bye. We’re 3-5. We’re going to take a real good look at a lot of things.”

They’ve got two weeks to do it, and to make changes. It will be interesting to see whether those changes include trading for new players and/or trading any away between now and Tuesday.