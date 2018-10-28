Drew Brees throws a rare pick, but Vikings turn it back over

AP

Every other starting quarterback in the NFL had thrown an interception. Many of them checked that box months ago.

But Saints quarterback Drew Brees just joined the club, snapping a streak of 231 attempts this season without a pick before his pressured effort was caught by Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

The Vikings know they have to keep bodies on Brees to have a chance, and Stephen Weatherly was in his face as he rushed his throw.

The Vikings weren’t able to take advantage of the turnover, however, as wide receiver Adam Thielen fumbled after a short reception. Between Marshon Lattimore‘s return and a 15-yard penalty on Laquon Treadwell for throwing his helmet, the Saints had the opportunity to reclaim the lead.

Alvin Kamara caught a quick pass for 17 yards, and then dove over the pile from the 1-yard line, giving the Saints a 17-13 lead at the break.

This one has swung wildly in either direction a few times already, and promises to continue.