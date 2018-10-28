Eagles extend lead with two long touchdown passes

Getty Images

A game that got an ugly start for both offenses is now only ugly for one offense.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz hit tight end Dallas Goedert on a 32-yard pass late in the second quarter, then threw a short pass that Wendell Smallwood turned into a 36-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, and Philadelphia now has a 17-6 lead.

That may be a comfortable lead if the Jaguars’ offense can’t get moving. Blake Bortles is continuing to struggle, a week after he was benched for Cody Kessler. Jacksonville definitely needs more from its quarterback.

Eagles starting left tackle Jason Peters is back in the game after being checked for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson remains out with a knee injury. The offensive line situation bears watching, but the Eagles’ passing game is going strong.