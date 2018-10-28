Eagles hang on to beat Jaguars in London

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 28, 2018, 12:28 PM EDT
For the second consecutive week, the NFL’s excursion to London gave the fans at Wembley Stadium — and the Americans up early watching at home — a game that went down to the wire.

This time it was the Eagles who took a lead late in the first half, then withstood a comeback attempt in the second half, to win 24-18 over the Jaguars.

It was a game that nearly turned on a pivotal fumble by Eagles running back Josh Adams in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars recovered and appeared to be in excellent position to take the lead, but a replay review overturned the ruling on the field and said Adams was down before the ball came loose. It was a very close call, one that raises questions about whether there was really “indisputable” evidence for the league office in New York to overturn the call on the field.

The Jaguars did get the ball back after that, but the Eagles’ defense stopped them on fourth down, and then the Eagles’ offense ran out the clock after that.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz got off to a tough start, with a fumble on the first driving and an interception on the second. But after that Wentz settled down and threw three touchdown passes. Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles was better than last week, but still not good enough to pull out the win.

The Eagles now reach the halfway point at 4-4: Not as good as the defending Super Bowl champions were hoping, but still poised to make a playoff run. The Jaguars, at 3-5, are a far cry from last year and have an uphill climb to the playoffs.

  1. Whoever calls plays for the Jags offense should be fired immediately. You have 4:30 on the clock and drop back to pass with Blake Bortles 8 out of 8 plays? At least four of his passes weren’t even remotely close to being catchable – as expected. And they were in short yardage for 5 or 6 of the 8 plays… But, not one single run.

  2. Bortles plays better in London, but he still doesn’t make it even to the average QB level. The Jags season is toast.

  5. I made a lot of money 💰 on that game,, you can take it to the bank the iggles will beat teams with a losing record !

  6. Yes they are baccck!!!!!!! Wentz handled that Jags team! Fly eagles fly! The Champs! Super Bowl here they come! MVP Wentz! Nothing in their way now! 4-4 And ready to roar! Beast Mode Birds!

    Did I miss anything?

  7. Didn’t see the game, just saw the box score. Not sure why the Jags didn’t run the ball more, Philly’s not good against the run giving up 4.5 yards per carry. But the Jags only ran the ball 9 times (not counting Bortles scrambles) and the game was semi close the entire way.

    What am I missing?

    Yeah, Bortles was Bortles on the final drive; 2 of 7 passing for 17 yards. But he did not appear to play that badly.

  9. “elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    I made a lot of money 💰 on that game,, you can take it to the bank the iggles will beat teams with a losing record !”

    They had lost their only other game this year against a team with a losing record going in

  13. As an NDSU Bison fan it’s nice to see Wentz getting back to being Wentz. The NFL has another NDSU QB that’s going to go high in next years draft. His name is Easton Stick. You heard it here first.

  18. And just like that, the Jaguars’s season is over. 3-5 is going to be too big of a hole for this team to come out of. Big regression this year for Jacksonville.

  19. arealisticpackerfan says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Whoever calls plays for the Jags offense should be fired immediately. You have 4:30 on the clock and drop back to pass with Blake Bortles 8 out of 8 plays? At least four of his passes weren’t even remotely close to being catchable – as expected. And they were in short yardage for 5 or 6 of the 8 plays… But, not one single run.

    ————————————-

    This is exactly what I was thinking…WHY is Bortles throwing it on 3rd and 1, 4th and 1 when they have Yeldon ,a pretty good running back, to bust through for a 1st down? Any time Bortles is throwing or handling the ball in any situation is an adventure. Does the OC not know this by now? The Jags could have very easily stolen that game with the right play calling.

  20. After they beat the Patriots, Jax looked like they would go undefeated. I didn’t think Houston would win a single game after the Giants dropped them to 0-3.

    What a sked though for the Jags, huh? In a matter of a few short weeks, the Patriots, Chiefs, and Eagles.

  23. Whet is going on in Jacksonville? Sure they caught lightening in a bottle last season but they’ve been awful for weeks.

  24. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    I made a lot of money 💰 on that game,, you can take it to the bank the iggles will beat teams with a losing record !”

    ________________________________

    Congrats on the money… if the Jags had someone who is competent calling plays,it may have turned out differently. Iggles nearly gave that game away.

  25. Jags have no team leaders. If they did you wouldn’t have half the defensive backfield out drinking and brawling at 3 in the morning….

  27. In fewer games and fewer pass attempts, wentz still has better numbers than dak. But supposedly the rest of the league should fear beasely and the cowboy offense now. Nevermind the FACT that their qb is a horrible passer.

  28. I was watching the Jags game and I kept thinking Bortles reminded me of someone. Then it hit me… he’s the adult version of the QB on my sons 6 year old flag football team. He plays QB because he has the best arm on the team. But, when he winds up, you never know where the ball is going to go.

  30. Three guesses as to which team won’t be facing NE in the AFC playoffs this season….

  31. Feel for the Jags fans. Bortles played better this week and is still terrible. If you’re ever pulled for Cody Kessler, you should be selling insurance not throwing footballs.

  33. I love how this game wasn’t even televised on a national channel.

    Gee, I wonder why ratings are spiraling down? LOL

    Bad product = Not even on tv for the average viewer

  35. I will continue you to say it “Bortles is the problem” the play calling was awful but still that final drive……..??? A back up QB would have performed better.

  38. Bortles played better this week than the previous three. At least he didn’t have any turnovers. He’s worthless in crunch time though. If you need him to lead a winning drive, you’re in trouble. The play-calling was puzzling but that defense is a far cry from what they were last year.

  39. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:52 pm
    What team had a losing record that the iggles did not beat ?
    ———————————-
    That was the 1-2-1 Vikings in week 4.

