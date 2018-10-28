Eagles lose a fumble and two offensive linemen on first drive

Getty Images

The Eagles’ opening drive today in London did not go well.

Not only did it end when Carson Wentz was hit while trying to pass and fumbled, but two starting offensive linemen went down as well.

Both starting center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson were injured on the first drive. There was no immediate word on the nature of their injuries.

Although it’s technically a home game for the Jaguars in London, the Eagles appear to have the home crowd on their side. In the early going, that hasn’t helped. The Jaguars drove into field goal range after the fumble and have a 3-0 lead.

UPDATE 9:55 a.m. ET: Kelce returned for the second series. Johnson was carted to the locker room.