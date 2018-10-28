Eagles tie the game but lose both starting offensive tackles

Getty Images

The good news for the Eagles is that they’ve evened up the game with the Jaguars in London. The bad news is their offensive linemen are dropping like flies.

Eagles starting left tackle Jason Peters is being checked for a concussion and starting right tackle Lane Johnson has a knee injury. Both are questionable to return. Starting center Jason Kelce briefly left with an injury as well but has returned.

Philadelphia is feeling those offensive line issues: On a third-and-goal pass, Carson Wentz was pressured when the backup offensive tackles didn’t give him much time, and the Eagles had to settle for a field goal.

It’s now 3-3 in the second quarter in London.