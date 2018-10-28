Eli Apple expected to start for Saints Sunday night

Getty Images

Cornerback Eli Apple has only been a member of the Saints for a few days, but it doesn’t look like the team will be waiting to put him in a prominent role.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Apple is set to start for the Saints in Sunday night’s game against the Vikings. Apple was acquired for a pair of draft picks in a Tuesday trade with the Giants and the team was noncommittal about their plans for Apple as the week came to an end.

Marshon Lattimore will start at the other cornerback spot, which means it will be a reunion of former Ohio State teammates in the Saints secondary.

Apple is slated to take Ken Crawley‘s spot in the starting lineup and that is expected to mean Crawley is inactive in Minnesota. Crawley has played just under 90 percent of the defensive snaps this season, but doesn’t have a special teams role and that leaves him without any role at all this week.