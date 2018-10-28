Eli Manning won’t waive no-trade clause

Getty Images

When the Giants traded cornerback Eli Apple last week, some quipped that the other Eli might be one of the next players out the door.

Even if the Giants wanted to trade quarterback Eli Manning and someone wanted to acquire him, they’d need him to waive his no-trade clause in order to make that happen. Manning hasn’t shown any desire to move elsewhere in the past and nothing changed after Sunday’s 20-13 loss dropped the team to 1-7 on the year.

“I want to stay here,” Manning said in his postgame press conference.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said last week that he expects Manning to remain the team’s starter after the trade deadline and bye week and said Sunday that he’ll look at everything when asked again about the possibility of a quarterback change.