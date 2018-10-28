For the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes over Deshaun Watson was a no-brainer

Friday’s PFT Live featured renewed praise for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who had the best statistical performance of his career on Thursday night. Which quickly became a question of whether which quarterback a team should prefer: Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was the no-brainer choice in a Twitter poll. And he also was the no-brainer choice for the Chiefs on draft day 2017.

Input received from multiple sources makes it clear that the pre-draft work led to the inescapable conclusion that Mahomes was the far better prospect. As one source put it, Mahomes was viewed as a once-in-20-years prospect.

The most obvious difference between Mahomes and Watson, as another source put it, came from Mahomes’ accuracy on deep throws and overall arm velocity demonstrated by Mahomes. Another big factor was Mahomes’ ability to make so-called “funny body” throws, finding a way to deliver the ball with the desired oomph and accuracy even when on the run or otherwise not able to use his legs or core to generate force on the throw.

“He can make any throw off platform or without generating lower body force,” another source said. “Freaky.”

That’s not a knock on Watson. He was regarded as a “fantastic kid” with a good skill set and good college game film. But the thinking was that Mahomes is a rare talent, the best player in the draft, possessing everything the Chiefs wanted in a quarterback: Arm strength, awareness, accuracy, mobility, playmaking, intelligence, etc.

Mahomes also demonstrated a significant gap over Watson by the way he quickly absorbed and regurgitated information regarding plays and concepts.

It’s unclear why none of the quarterback-needy teams in picking in the first nine that year (or the Bills, who traded out of the tenth spot) came to that same conclusion, or why the media never caught on to the perception that Mahomes was regarded by multiple coaches who know a thing or two about quarterbacks as the best player in the draft. The West Coast cabal was all over Mahomes, with men like Chiefs coach Andy Reid, Saints coach Sean Payton, and Packers coach Mike McCarthy keenly aware of the things Mahomes could do at the next level.

And it would have been very interesting to see how things would have played out in New Orleans if the Chiefs hadn’t made the move up to No. 10, one spot ahead of the Saints. Per a source who was present at the time, Saints starting quarterback Drew Brees and a couple of guests showed up unexpectedly in the Saints draft room not long before the Saints were due to be on the clock, and while Mahomes was still on the board. According to the source, the situation prompted Payton to give Brees a head’s up that the pick could indeed be a quarterback.

If the pick had been Mahomes, it’s entirely possible that he would be getting ready to play for the Saints tonight at Minnesota, and that Brees would have been playing for someone else this year.

Possibly, Brees would have been playing the Vikings.

  3. Well, even Andry Reid or John Dorsey (I am not sure which one of them) said that none of the 2017 QB prospects were ready to start day 1. A once in a 20 year QB prospect should be ready to start from day 1 and in general that term is used by NFL executives to make themselves feel good or fully convince themselves that they made the right choice. Also, Deshaun Watson came off 2 excellent years at Clemson and played well against stiff competition. He was also the #2 rated QB by PFF in 2016 and the #1 rated QB in 2017. I am not sure how Mahomes is such a slam dunk choice over Watson, I guess we all have short term memory and forgot how Watson was on pace to shatter most NFL rookie records by an NFL QB. I am not criticizing Mahomes, I too felt he was a solid top 15 prospect in the draft, I loved his feel for the game and indeed his deep throw accuracy was truly something and he did make a very average TTU team a lot better but he was coming out of an Air Raid system and was and still is to this day, a bit too undisciplined with his footwork. He missed routine throws against the Patriots because he did not have his feet set. This debate is still too early to settle, but the Chiefs did do the homework right and brought Mahomes along at the right pace and surrounded him with a top 10 offensive line, the fast receiver in the game, a top 3 TE and a top 10 RB.

  4. Funny everything they said about him was and is true about Watson. Both very special talents regardless of how you look at it

  8. 1 in 20 year prospect – what happened with that analysis for the other 10 ten teams that picked a head? Think there’s some 20/20 hindsight analysis. If Mahomes was what these scouts were saying, he would have been the Andrew Luck of this class.

  10. I’ll stick with Watson,although Mahomes has been very impressive,(if raw) at times playing behind a better OL and overall team than Watson has to work with.He is a clear talent with a bright future. Watson is Watson,from day one…… As for why no one else picked up on it, most teams didn’t have Watson Number One and the Bears took Mitch Trubisky.Why? Because the NFL loves upside more than actual achievement,as this article proves once again. The NFL generally does a horrible job at picking QBs. The number of 6’4″ 200+ LBs physical studs who get Drafted high and can’t play is long….

