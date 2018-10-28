Four Jaguars players reportedly tried to skip out on $64,000 bar tab

Getty Images

While the names of the four Jaguars players who were detained early Saturday (London time) after an incident at a London bar still haven’t been confirmed, more details are emerging.

Per multiple reports, the players allegedly tried to leave without paying a $64,000 bar tab.

Via BBC.com, the London Metropolitan Police issued a statement confirming the arrest, and confirming that the players were released.

“Officers attended and spoke with a group of males who had allegedly been attempting to leave the venue without paying a large bill,” the authorities said. “Four men aged in their twenties were subsequently arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and taken to a central London police station for questioning. They were all subsequently released with no further action.”

Apparently, the players were released after the money was paid.

Apart from the fact that the players tried to purchase (and presumably consume) $64,000 worth of alcohol without paying for it, the Jaguars should be troubled by the fact that at least four of the team’s players were out at 4:00 a.m. local time drinking up to $64,000 worth of alcohol.

Given the discipline and accountability that coach Doug Marrone and executive V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin instilled in the organization last year, the latest escapade involving the Jaguars becomes a microcosm of a team that suddenly doesn’t look like the squad coached by Marrone and crafted by Coughlin a year ago.

In other words, it may be a good idea to take the Eagles and give the points.