Giants get on board before half, trail 7-3

The Giants offense found a big play in the first half of Sunday’s game, but they weren’t able to turn it into any points.

Odell Beckham had a 44-yard catch and the Giants drove the ball inside the red zone in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, but the latest error by quarterback Eli Manning kept them off the board. Manning’s attempt to hit Barkley in the middle of the field was thwarted by Washington safety D.J. Swearinger for an interception that kept the Bears up 7-0.

The Giants would get the ball back once more before the end of the half and Manning had more success on throws to Beckham and Shepard to move the team into position for an Aldrick Rosas field goal. That cut Washington’s lead to 7-3 after the first 30 minutes of play.

In addition to scoring the game’s only touchdown on a seven-yard catch, Adrian Peterson also picked up 26 rushing yards in the first half. That moved him past Tony Dorsett into ninth place in NFL history in rushing yards.

The longest of Peterson’s gains was an 11-yard run and the longest play for Washington all half was a 16-yard pass to Maurice Harris as it was a half of efficient ball movement for Washington rather than a string of big plays. That was enough to get them into scoring position twice, but the second trip ended without any points because Dustin Hopkins missed a 41-yard field goal.

With both teams missing out on chances to add points in the first half, the game will likely be decided by whoever does a better job of maximizing opportunities the rest of the way.