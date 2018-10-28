Goodell acknowledges competitive issues with putting a team in London

AP

The NFL loves to dangle the possibility of a franchise located in London. And in doing so the league likes to overlook the very real competitive issues associated with putting a team that far away from the rest of them.

Appearing Sunday on NFL Network, Commissioner Roger Goodell surprisingly acknowledged that the prospect of the London _________ isn’t as clear and simple as it would seem to be.

“The fanbase is here for a team in numbers and passion,” Goodell said, via SportsBusiness Daily. “The business community/commercial community is strong enough. The political support we have for this is extraordinary, so all of those elements are here. The one that I’m still not comfortable with yet is the competitive side. How do we do this and not only be fair to the team that’s playing here, but the teams that have to come over here to play? . . . Other than that, I’m perfectly comfortable that this market, with the size and the passion for football, wouldn’t have a problem.”

Some think that the league is simply looking to make London the new L.A., giving leverage to every franchise hoping to get public money for a new stadium. Because the competitive issues are very real.

There are also union issues that will need to be considered. The league surely would have to bargain with the NFLPA before moving a team overseas. If enough of the players simply aren’t interested in the prospect of being, for example, traded to London without warning, all they have to do is dig in their heels and resist it.