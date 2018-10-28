Hue Jackson on Todd Haley report: Have to watch tape and get better

Getty Images

Before the Browns took on the Steelers on Sunday afternoon, there was a report that tensions between head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley could lead to Haley’s departure from Cleveland.

That came a week after Jackson talked about taking a bigger role in the Browns offense after the team fell to 2-4-1 in an overtime loss to the Buccaneers and the Browns lost again this Sunday. The 33-18 loss to the Steelers saw them pick up 237 yards on 59 offensive plays, which probably won’t do anything to ease tension about the offensive side of the ball.

Jackson was asked about the Haley report after the game and didn’t comment on it directly while saying that he didn’t want to revisit last week’s comments.

“I don’t want to talk about anything from last week,” Jackson said in his press conference. “I said what I said out of frustration. That’s over and done with. Let’s go watch the tape and see how we get better.”

With the Chiefs and Falcons on tap before a Week 11 bye, there may be discussion about other firings in Cleveland by the time Thanksgiving rolls around.