Hue Jackson’s record ranks 218th of 219 coaches in NFL history

Getty Images

If you are what your record says you are, Hue Jackson is the second-worst coach in NFL history.

The Browns’ loss today drops Jackson to 11-44-1 as an NFL head coach: 8-8 in Oakland and 3-36-1 in Cleveland. That’s a winning percentage of .205.

How bad is that? There have been 219 coaches in NFL history who coached at least 40 games in their career. Jackson ranks 218th in career winning percentage.

The only coach who was worse was Bert Bell, who led the Eagles to a record of 10-46-2 (.179) from 1936 to 1941. And Bell couldn’t be fired because he was also the owner of the Eagles.

Jackson doesn’t have that luxury. Soon, Jimmy Haslam is going to have to make a decision about the direction of his franchise. When your coach has won only three games and he’s in the middle of his third season, it’s past time to ask hard questions about whether you need to replace him.