Hugo Cruz’s replacement involved in officiating error that goes against Browns

AP

The NFL made an unprecedented move last week when it fired down judge Hugo Cruz for numerous errors, including missing a false start against Chargers tackle Russell Okung before a touchdown against the Browns two weeks ago. His replacement, who was placed on a crew led by referee Carl Cheffers, made an officiating mistake at the end of the first half of the Browns-Steelers game.

The Browns again were on the wrong end.

As time was winding down, Steelers running back James Conner was stopped for no gain by Christian Kirksey at the Cleveland 5-yard line on third-and-two. But officials gave Conner an extra yard and a half, making it fourth-and-inches instead of fourth-and-two.

Cruz’s replacement was involved in the erroneous spotting of the ball, according to CBS post-halftime report on the play.

The Steelers went for it on fourth down and made the first down on a 3-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to JuJu Smith-Schuster. They scored on the next snap, with Antonio Brown catching a 1-yard touchdown with eight seconds left in half.

Who knows whether Pittsburgh would have gone for it on fourth down, if it had needed 2 yards rather than inches.