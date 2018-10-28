Jameis Winston benched after fourth interception returned for TD

Getty Images

Dirk Koetter finally saw enough from Jameis Winston, but it took four interceptions, the last returned for a touchdown by the Bengals.

Winston completed 18 of 35 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown but matched his career high with four interceptions. He also threw four in a 2015 loss to Carolina and a 2016 loss to Arizona.

He now has thrown 10 interceptions since returning from a three-game suspension.

The Bucs yanked him in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who started the first four games in Winston’s absence.

The Bengals converted only one of Winston’s first three interceptions into points, with their second touchdown of the game coming after Preston Brown‘s takeaway. But Jessie Bates took Winston’s fourth pick 21 yards to the end zone to give the Bengals a 34-16 lead. They now lead 34-19.

Winston did pass Doug Williams for fourth place on the team’s all-time passing yards list, but that is small consolation for a tough day at the office.