Janoris Jenkins in the dark about a potential trade

The Giants started the fire sale at 1-6. As they stare into the reality of 1-7, the trades may continue.

One name to watch continues to be cornerback Janoris Jenkins. It’s unclear whether the Giants will make a move. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jenkins doesn’t know whether it’s even a possibility at this point.

Not that he’d complain. Most trades at this time of year entail a player going from a non-contender to a contender. So if Jenkins gets out of New York, he’d undoubtedly welcome it.

Jenkins is signed through 2020. His current salary is $6.4 million. He’s due to make $11.15 million next year, and $11.15 million in 2020. A trade would result in a $4 million cap charge for 2019.