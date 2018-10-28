Jets get back within a score in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Jets offense didn’t get a first down in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bears and a four-point halftime deficit grew to 14 points, but the fourth quarter is off to a better start.

Sam Darnold hit tight end Chris Herndon for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 11:10 left in the game to cut Chicago’s lead to 17-10. It’s the third straight week that the two rookies have connected for a touchdown and it came a couple of plays after Darnold hit wide receiver Deontay Burnett for the team’s longest gain of the day.

The drive almost died on a third-and-13 incompletion, but Bears safety Eddie Jackson was flagged for unnecessary roughness to keep hope alive for the Jets. For the first time this afternoon, their offense was able to make good on the opportunity.

The Bears weren’t much better in the first half, but they found some momentum in the third quarter with Mitchell Trubisky and Tarik Cohen making some plays on the ground. If they can use those two to fuel another scoring drive, the Bears’ chances of winning will be looking good.