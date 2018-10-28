Josh Lambo nails 57-yard field goal as Jaguars take lead

Getty Images

The offenses haven’t been good today in London, but the kickers have been perfect.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott made his only attempt, a 31-yard field goal, but he’s been easily eclipsed by Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who hit a 51-yard field goal on the Jaguars’ first drive today, then nailed one from 57 yards late in the second quarter.

That 57-yarder was Lambo’s career long and the tied for the third-longest kick in the NFL this season, behind only Graham Gano‘s 63-yarder and Chandler Catanzaro‘s 59-yarder.

Now we’ll see if Carson Wentz and Blake Bortles can get anything going to put the offenses in the end zone.