Josh Rosen leads dramatic comeback as Cardinals beat 49ers

The Cardinals fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy last week, replacing him with Byron Leftwich, the former NFL quarterback who ran Arizona’s offense for the first time today against San Francisco. And for three quarters, it looked like nothing had improved.

But in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals’ offense caught fire, with Josh Rosen throwing two touchdown passes and leading Arizona from a 15-13 deficit to an 18-15 victory.

Rosen’s favorite receiver was Larry Fitzgerald, who caught eight passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, and also added a two-point conversion. Leftwich promised to get Fitzgerald more involved, and he did. David Johnson also got more touches, and although he didn’t do much running the ball (16 carries for 59 yards), he caught all four passes thrown to him for a total of 41 receiving yards.

The Cardinals are now 2-6, with both wins coming over the 49ers. San Francisco is 1-7 and may be in the driver’s seat for the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.