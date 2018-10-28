Khalil Mack inactive for first time in NFL career

Getty Images

Linebacker Khalil Mack‘s teams have played 70 games since he entered the NFL and Mack has been in the lineup for all of them.

That streak will end on Sunday. The Bears included Mack on their list of seven inactive players for their home game against the Jets.

The news isn’t out of left field as Mack was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report because of an ankle problem that’s been bothering him for several weeks. Word on Sunday morning was that Mack would take part in pregame warmups before a final decision was made and it must not have gone well.

That report also included word that wide receiver Allen Robinson would sit out with a groin injury and that turned out to be the case. The Jets, meanwhile, will be without wide receiver Robby Anderson and cornerback Trumaine Johnson after listing both as doubtful.