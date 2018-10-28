LeSean McCoy trade not impossible, but currently not expected

Getty Images

A few weeks ago, reports emerged of a potential Philly reunion for running back LeSean McCoy. But no trade has happened, McCoy remains a member of the Bills, and for now it’s expected that he will.

As one source with knowledge of the situation told PFT, it’s “all quiet on that front” for now, and that it would be a surprise if a trade happens.

The Bills fit the profile of a team that would (or at least should) be inclined to sell assets that may not be part of the team’s future. Especially when those assets are aging and expensive. Whether it’s posturing or not, the Bills seem to be determined to keep McCoy.

The Eagles should be determined to find help somewhere/anywhere to beef up a ground game that hasn’t been the same with LeGarrette Blount gone, Jay Ajayi injured for the year, and Darren Sproles still out with a lingering hamstring issue. Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement just aren’t getting it done.

McCoy currently is receiving a full-season base salary of $6.075 million. In 2019, the last year of his contract, he’s due to earn $6.2 million.

The window for all 2018 trades closes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.