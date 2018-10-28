Lots of players are asking to be traded

Getty Images

The increase in trades and trade talk this year has contributed to one specific locker-room dynamic. Per a league source, an unprecedented number of players are looking to get out of their current situations.

“I’ve never seen a year where more players want to be traded,” the source said. “That fact that DeSean Jackson asked is laughable. So many players are asking to be traded. It’s an ego thing. It’s like wanting to be upgraded to first class. There are only so many seats.”

For the most part, teams are resisting those requests, like the Cardinals did with Patrick Peterson. The player has little or no leverage; if he wants to keep getting paid, he’ll keep showing up.

But there’s no harm in asking. Which is causing plenty of guys to ask.