Matt Breida, Richard Sherman expected to play for 49ers

Two key 49ers will be on the field today against the Cardinals.

San Francisco running back Matt Breida, who has an ankle injury, and cornerback Richard Sherman, who has a calf injury, will both play today.

Breida has been outstanding in part-time duty this season, carrying 68 times for 445 yards, an impressive 6.5-yard average. But he was limited to five carries for 15 yards last week and likely won’t get a big workload today either.

Sherman has also played very well this year, largely shutting down the receivers he covers and forcing the 49ers’ opponents to throw to the other side of the field. The Cardinals, in their first game with new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, will have to account for Sherman’s effect on the passing game.