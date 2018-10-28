Myles Garrett questions team’s defensive game plan

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett isn’t scared to speak his mind. He called out the officials two weeks ago after down judge Hugo Cruz missed a blatant false start on Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung on a touchdown.

On Sunday, Garrett questioned Gregg Williams’ defensive plan against the Steelers.

“I think we just took the wrong approach this time,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I think we should’ve just stayed with what we did the first time, just go with base calls and punch them in the mouth. I feel like we should’ve stuck with the same game plan.”

The Browns had six takeaways in the opener when they tied the Steelers. They had two in a loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Garrett had the team’s only sack of Ben Roethlisberger, which also was the only hit the Steelers quarterback took all day.

“I just feel like we were moving around a lot in the front four, and we were experimenting with some things, and I think we should’ve just stayed in our usual calls and just got after that, but we’ll go back and look at what we could’ve done better,” Garrett said.

Although Williams chewed out Garrett after his criticism of officials, Garrett isn’t fearful of his postgame comments drawing the defensive coordinator’s ire this time.

“I don’t see it that way,” Garrett said. “He wants to go with the best plan possible, and if we think what works best would be what we did before, then he’s going to take our adjustment into account. He’s not going to bash us for having an opinion. He wants us to be able to be on the field and be comfortable.”