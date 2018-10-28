Odell Beckham expects to remain with Giants but is he happy?

AP

Odell Beckham doesn’t expect to be traded before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline despite Jay Glazer’s report that the Giants have received some “decent offers” for the star receiver. Beckham, though, was non-committal about whether he wants to stay in New York after yet another Giants loss.

“[My name] was tossed around in the offseason, and I’m still here,” Beckham said Sunday, via Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media. “I don’t think I’m going anywhere. This is where I’m at. All I want to do is be the very best that I can be. Off the field. When I’m on the field. It’s really hard to think about that. It is what it is.”

Beckham signed a five-year, $94 million extension on Aug. 28, and the Giants would take a $16 million hit in dead money if they trade him. Thus, Beckham likely remains with the Giants.

But does he want to remain with the Giants? Beckham provided only a lukewarm answer to that question.

“It’s where I’m at,” he said.

Beckham made eight catches for 136 yards in the 20-13 loss to Washington, giving him 61 catches for 785 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.