Packers jump back into lead

Getty Images

The Rams have played from in front for most of the 2018 season.

They’ll need to come from behind if they want to move to 8-0, however. Aaron Rodgers hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 40-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Packers up 27-26 on the Rams. The Rams had taken their first lead of the game in the third quarter and extended it to 10 points on Josh Reynolds‘ second touchdown catch of the game.

Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a big gain and Aaron Jones sprinted 33 yards for a touchdown to cut into the lead and then Adams came up with two more long gains to set up the go-ahead score, which delighted the loud contingent of Packers fans at the Coliseum on Sunday.

Jared Goff has three touchdown passes after a slow start, but the Packers have rallied and the Rams may be facing their sharpest test of the year to date.