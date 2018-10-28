Packers out to 7-0 lead in Los Angeles

AP

The Packers are trying to hand the Rams their first loss of the season and their effort got off to a good start in the first quarter.

A pass to tight end Jimmy Graham was initially ruled a touchdown, but replay showed that he was down on the 1-yard-line so the Packers let Jamaal Williams power the ball into the end zone for a 7-0 lead in Los Angeles.

Williams had a hand in the biggest play of the drive before the score. He picked up a blitz that allowed Aaron Rodgers time to hit wide receiver Davante Adams for a 48-yard gain.

The Packers’ first drive of the game also saw them get into Rams territory, but it ended without points when Rodgers lost 14 yards on a sack by Cory Littleton. The Rams saw each of their first two possessions end with sacks as Kenny Clark and Blake Martinez each dropped Jared Goff.