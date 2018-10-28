Packers out to 7-0 lead in Los Angeles

Posted by Josh Alper on October 28, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
AP

The Packers are trying to hand the Rams their first loss of the season and their effort got off to a good start in the first quarter.

A pass to tight end Jimmy Graham was initially ruled a touchdown, but replay showed that he was down on the 1-yard-line so the Packers let Jamaal Williams power the ball into the end zone for a 7-0 lead in Los Angeles.

Williams had a hand in the biggest play of the drive before the score. He picked up a blitz that allowed Aaron Rodgers time to hit wide receiver Davante Adams for a 48-yard gain.

The Packers’ first drive of the game also saw them get into Rams territory, but it ended without points when Rodgers lost 14 yards on a sack by Cory Littleton. The Rams saw each of their first two possessions end with sacks as Kenny Clark and Blake Martinez each dropped Jared Goff.

14 responses to “Packers out to 7-0 lead in Los Angeles

  2. The fix is in. Two blatant holding calls in the first 5 minutes of the game that weren’t called against the Packers. They’re going to let them hold all day long on the o-line and on defense. The league wants them to win so they can prop up the whole “the Pack is back” when Rodgers goes up against Brady.

  6. Refs are letting both sides play defense. No complaints.
    ——
    I agree. Was about to make a comment about Viking fans constantly whining about the refs but I figured I’d give you some props instead. Fans complain when the refs call too many flags and then complain when they don’t throw enough. Let em play!

  7. Yes, that makes so much sense. Nailed it exactly. The referees are letting the Packers hold in order to market Brady vs. Rodgers. Right on.

    I feel embarrassed for people who have silly biases or lack the ability to watch a sport with objectivity. It’s childish.

    Aaron Donald had his hands inside of Rodgers face mask at his mouth and there was no call. Goff had a no-call on grounding. Perfect opportunities for the refs to control the game in the Packers’ favor at that point. Why the no-calls then?

  11. cheeseisfattening says:
    October 28, 2018 at 5:05 pm
    The refs are making it look easy for the Packer. Wow, blatant missed call after blatant missed call. The Rams deserve some make up calls.
    ///////////////

    Again…….read the blurbs……and just assume the opposite is the truth.

  12. A really questionable, really hard-to-call play on the Gurley catch near the end of the half, that was originally ruled incomplete that had to go to the replay booth. Could have gone either way. A perfect opportunity for the NFL to rule in the Packers’ favor because the NFL wants the Packers to win for some reason. If the NFL wants the Packers to win, how was that ruled a catch for the Rams?

  13. You’re at the goal line. Your oline simply needs to block. Can’t blame that on McCarthy. Blame him for calling so many runs when pass was working. Coaches out think themselves. If pass is working, you don’t have to run.

Leave a Reply

