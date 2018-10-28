Panthers offense rolling, in the first half this week

AP

The Panthers waited until the fourth quarter to start moving the ball last week.

It clearly carried over.

The Panthers have taken advantage of a Ravens turnover, some lucky bounces, but mostly an improved performance to take a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.

The Panthers have scored touchdowns on three straight possessions after an opening-drive punt, and already have 165 yards against the league’s top-ranked defense (Baltimore’s allowing 280.6 yards per game).

Unlike last week, Cam Newton has been sharp from the start, as he’s 12-of-15 for 131 yards and two touchdowns already. He was 9-of-17 for 68 yards in the first three quarters last week before catching fire in the fourth quarter to lead them back to a 21-17 win over the Eagles.

Christian McCaffrey ran for his first touchdown of the season and caught another one later, and Newton hit Greg Olsen for the other one.

That’s been sufficient against a Ravens team that followed a good opening possession by gaining 35 yards, punting twice and fumbling on the next three drives.