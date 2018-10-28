Panthers pluck the Ravens, cruise to big win

AP

The Ravens entered the game with the league’s best defense, and they were favored on the road against the Panthers.

It didn’t take long for both of those facts to look dubious.

The Panthers handled the Ravens easily — on both sides of the ball, frankly — to cruise to a 36-21 win.

It continued a run of quality play for the Panthers (5-2) that started in the fourth quarter against the Eagles last week, and the Panthers looked equally dominant.

They held the Ravens in check all afternoon forced three turnovers, and pressured quarterback Joe Flacco the way they hadn’t often this year. Flacco was 22-of-39 for 192 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, before he was replaced for the final two minutes by rookie Lamar Jackson.

They also continued to polish an offense which had been inconsistent, and which was reasonable to question after Cam Newton didn’t throw in practice Wednesday or Thursday with a shoulder issue. There didn’t appear to be anything wrong with it Sunday, as he finished 21-of-29 for 219 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another 52 yards and a touchdown late.

The Panthers rolled up 386 yards against a team which was allowing 280.6 yards per game coming in.

The Panthers also reached into their bag of tricks at the right times. Just before halftime, they took a delay of game penalty rather than let Graham Gano try a 62-yard field goal. With five seconds left in the half, it appeared they were going to let backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke throw the Hail Mary in Newton’s place, but he instead dropped a nifty and quick pass to Greg Olsen for a 13-yard gain, which allowed Gano to hit an easier 54-yarder as time expired

It was the kind of wrinkle no one expected, not the least of whom the Ravens, who fell to 4-4.