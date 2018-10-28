Pat Shurmur on possible QB change: I’ll look at everything

Getty Images

The Giants are 1-7 for the second straight season after Sunday’s 20-13 loss to Washington and that means a second straight year of questions about whether the team will go with a quarterback not named Eli Manning.

Ben McAdoo decided to do that late last year, but ownership pulled their support for changing quarterbacks after McAdoo’s handling of it was bashed by fans and media. McAdoo got fired after Geno Smith‘s lone start and Pat Shurmur was hired amid hopes that the team and Manning would rebound.

Neither thing has happened and that meant Shurmur was facing questions about whether he’ll change quarterbacks when the Giants return from their bye in Week 10.

“I don’t want to go there,” Shurmur said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I don’t want to tease that. I’m going to look at everything.

Shurmur said last week that he anticipated Manning would remain the team’s quarterback and rookie Kyle Lauletta hasn’t even been active for a game, so getting him ready (assuming Alex Tanney doesn’t play the Smith role this season) may take more than the bye week. Whether it is Week 10 or some other point, it’s getting harder and harder to believe the Giants will resist taking a longer look at the post-Manning era this time around.