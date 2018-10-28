Patriots downgrade Sony Michel to out

Getty Images

Patriots running back Sony Michel will not play Monday night.

The team downgraded the rookie to out Sunday night as the Patriots traveled to Buffalo.

Michel injured his left knee in the first half against the Bears last week. He played only six snaps, gaining 22 rushing yards on four carries.

The Patriots had listed him as doubtful after he returned to practice on a limited basis Saturday.

New England also downgraded defensive lineman Geneo Grissom (ankle) and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion). Neither will play against the Bills.

Grissom and Cannon were two of the nine players the team listed as questionable Saturday.