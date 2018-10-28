Pierre Garçon a subject of trade chatter with deadline on Tuesday

Getty Images

There will be a lot of talk about trades leading up to Tuesday’s trade deadline and some of it will concern 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garçon.

According to multiple reports on Sunday, the 49ers are talking about a Garçon deal with other teams as the deadline approaches. None of the teams on the other end of the line have been identified.

Garçon has 21 catches for 230 yards this season and will not play on Sunday against the Cardinals because of a knee injury. The 32-year-old signed with the 49ers in 2017, missed half of last season with a neck injury and is scheduled to make $5.6 million next season on top of what’s left of this year’s $6.5 million salary.

In addition to talking about a Garçon trade, Albert Breer of SI.com reports the 49ers have also talked about trading safety Jimmie Ward. Breer adds he believes it would take “something significant” to move Ward.