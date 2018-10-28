Rams edge Packers 29-27 to get to 8-0

October 28, 2018
Getty Images

When Greg Zuerlein hit a field goal to put the Rams up 29-27 with just over two minutes left to play in their game against the Packers, the thought in many heads was likely about whether they left Aaron Rodgers too much time on the clock.

As it turned out, Rodgers never got the ball in his hands. Rodgers and the sizable number of Packers fans who turned out in Los Angeles were left to lament kickoff returner Ty Montgomery‘s fumble. Ramik Wilson ripped the ball away from Montgomery and the Rams got the ball back on the 21-yard-line. The Packers stopped the clock with their final timeout, but couldn’t stop Todd Gurley from running for a first down or do anything else to keep the Rams from advancing to 8-0.

They’d done plenty up until that point. Five sacks and spirited play across the defense helped keep the Rams offense from scoring any points until the final minute of the first half and the defense held the Rams to field goals twice in the second half to give the offense time to rally. They were able to do it thanks to a 33-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones and a 40-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but an Aaron Donald‘s 10th sack of the year ended the team’s final offensive possession before Montgomery’s blunder left the Packers out in the cold.

It’s the stiffest test the Rams have faced in their first eight games and the question of whether they would have been able to stop Rodgers will remain an unanswered one. The prospect of a rematch is an appealing one, although the 3-3-1 Packers have some work to do in order to get in position to make that happen.

If they do, they’ll need to find a way to do more to keep Gurley from making plays. He had 195 yards on offense and scored a touchdown for the 11th straight game to continue his remarkable run of success alive. Jared Goff survived the sacks to throw for three touchdowns, but had a rocky day overall against the Packers defense.

He’ll try to clean that up before the team heads to New Orleans next week for what shapes up to be another tough outing for the league’s only unbeaten team. The Packers will have their hands full as well. They’ll be in New England for a Sunday night date with the Patriots.

36 responses to “Rams edge Packers 29-27 to get to 8-0

  1. Can someone let the media know that Brett Favre retired 8 years ago and they don’t need to perpetuate this “Aaron Rodgers is the greatest” propaganda nonsense anymore? Not only has Drew Brees had a better career and doesn’t get nearly as much press, but over the last 3 season there have been more than a few QBs playing just as good as, or better than Rodgers. It’s old.

  4. A rocky day ? 295 and three TD’s ??? Btw when you don’t throw 3 yd slants and bubble screens 90% of the time your completion percentage is gonna suffer

  5. Aaron Donald saved the Rams again with a clutch 4th quarter sack. 10 sacks on the year.
    Ramik Wilson with the big play on special teams.
    And Todd Gurley keeps showing why he should be MVP.

  6. Probably the best game the Packers have played this year. But their team simply isn’t good enough anymore. Look for them to be 2-3 over this five game stretch.

  9. Game was much closer than expected, but really enjoyed the choking at the end (first the fumble, then the lack of defense on 3rd and 10. Rodgers definitely would have won that game, sad to say, if the Pack didn’t choke at the end.

  10. “the thought in many heads was likely about whether they left Aaron Rodgers too much time on the clock.”

    And then everybody remembered that the Rams have a pretty good defense and Aaron only does that against average to below average defenses. If you disagree please let me know when the last time he did it against a good(top 5) defense was?

  11. What a tough loss. I was really looking forward to seeing another comeback with 2 minutes left. Total bonehead move to even think about bringing that ball out.

  12. stellarperformance
    Oct 28, 2018, 6:47 PM CDT
    The Packers played tough. The Rams earned it, but raw luck was on their side today and I don’t mean the fumble recovery. The Packers will be there at the end, especially if Rodgers ever gets to 100%. I thought the Vikings were the luckiest team in the NFL, but I may be wrong.
    ////////////
    At the end of what? Packers are underdogs to even make the playoffs. Look at your schedule. Your team is in trouble.

  13. I sure everyone saw how mad was after Montgomery fumbled (Remember Ty no one can make mistakes except for Rodger on the Packers) but did anyone else noticed Rodgers shunned Montgomery from his little sidelines huddle when they were hoping to get the ball back. A true sign of a non leader.

  14. The Packers surprised me and play well with very surprising effort from the beginning of the game. It was as more than could ever be expected. Atta boys
    ——
    Who are you and what have you done with the real cheese? Good game though right?

  17. With the Packers now 3-3-1, will Florio still have them in the top 5 in this weeks Power Rankings?

  20. Nate: If you disagree please let me know when the last time he did it against a good(top 5) defense was?
    >>>>>>>><<<<<<<<<
    Bears – Week One. Next.

  21. 3-3-1 means they aren’t losers…..not yet! This team will be just fine in the division, because nobody else is running away with it.

    I feel real good about the new receivers and the new defensive backs. McCarthy, not so much.

    —-
    why do you copy and paste what you type in every story? do you sit back and admire what you just typed before you cut and paste if everywhere?

  23. did anyone else noticed Rodgers shunned Montgomery from his little sidelines huddle when they were hoping to get the ball back
    ——
    There’s the old cheese. Fyi, those were his receivers. TM is a running back. Doubt TM factored into the plan much with the little time they were going to have. Nice try though

  24. Why in the world wouldnt you have rodgers out of the shotgun on that safety?
    Mcfart cost them 2 points.

  25. packers put pressure on Goff and seemed to have him rattled a few times today. Montgomery is the goat, you just can’t fumble that. Before the fumble I thought Rodgers was going to go down field and the packers would kick a FG for the in 30-29.

    ———
    yes, I still poked some fun at Rodgers, but the Packers played much better than I ever expected. Gotta give them credit for it.

  28. Interesting how Aaron didn’t celebrate the touchdowns the Packers got via the running game but was jumping around like he invented touchdowns when he would pass for them? And when I say vs top-five defense, I’m talking legit good defenses, not week one bears that were nowhere near as good as they are now.

  32. Cheese:
    ….but did anyone else noticed Rodgers shunned Montgomery from his little sidelines huddle when they were hoping to get the ball back. A true sign of a non leader.
    >>>>>><<<<<<<<<<
    You mean like he did with Crosby a couple weeks ago? No…I didn't think so. And I don't think you were granted a sideline pass to opine on how any Packers were responding to Montgomery….much less Mr. Rodgers. They've got each other's backs.

  33. We all know the skol trolls won’t let the fumble on the kickoff return stop them from blaming Rodgers for the loss….

  34. Man, that sucks. This whole season is turning into should’ve, could’ve, would’ves….

    One play here, one play there, this team would be top of the NFC North.

    Before the Viking homers start thumbs downing me though….

    We played the Rams harder than your team ever could’ve dream of. And the only saving grace is you play the Saints next.

    #teamwhodat for the next 3 hours.

  35. As a Rams fan I will say that was a hell of a game…as I expected. Pettine called a great game with the blitz packages. The Rams were very ill prepared for that pressure and were lucky to win. I know Packer fans are used to the usual Vikes trolls so I’m sure this is a welcome post.

  36. I can see why they keep Montgomery. He averaged 1.8 yards per carry and he gets 15 yards on kickoff returns and fumbles sometimes. I expected a Rodgers comeback at the end. Whoever didn’t tell Montgomery not to return the kick from the endzone should be packing up their stuff tomorrow along with Montgomery. That was the dumbest thing I have seen in football in awhile.

