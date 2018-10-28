Rams edge Packers 29-27 to get to 8-0

Getty Images

When Greg Zuerlein hit a field goal to put the Rams up 29-27 with just over two minutes left to play in their game against the Packers, the thought in many heads was likely about whether they left Aaron Rodgers too much time on the clock.

As it turned out, Rodgers never got the ball in his hands. Rodgers and the sizable number of Packers fans who turned out in Los Angeles were left to lament kickoff returner Ty Montgomery‘s fumble. Ramik Wilson ripped the ball away from Montgomery and the Rams got the ball back on the 21-yard-line. The Packers stopped the clock with their final timeout, but couldn’t stop Todd Gurley from running for a first down or do anything else to keep the Rams from advancing to 8-0.

They’d done plenty up until that point. Five sacks and spirited play across the defense helped keep the Rams offense from scoring any points until the final minute of the first half and the defense held the Rams to field goals twice in the second half to give the offense time to rally. They were able to do it thanks to a 33-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones and a 40-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but an Aaron Donald‘s 10th sack of the year ended the team’s final offensive possession before Montgomery’s blunder left the Packers out in the cold.

It’s the stiffest test the Rams have faced in their first eight games and the question of whether they would have been able to stop Rodgers will remain an unanswered one. The prospect of a rematch is an appealing one, although the 3-3-1 Packers have some work to do in order to get in position to make that happen.

If they do, they’ll need to find a way to do more to keep Gurley from making plays. He had 195 yards on offense and scored a touchdown for the 11th straight game to continue his remarkable run of success alive. Jared Goff survived the sacks to throw for three touchdowns, but had a rocky day overall against the Packers defense.

He’ll try to clean that up before the team heads to New Orleans next week for what shapes up to be another tough outing for the league’s only unbeaten team. The Packers will have their hands full as well. They’ll be in New England for a Sunday night date with the Patriots.