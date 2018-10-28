Randall Cobb returns to Packers lineup

Getty Images

The signs all week pointed to wide receiver Randall Cobb making his return to the Packers lineup in Los Angeles on Sunday and those signs were correct.

Cobb is active for the first time since Week Three as the Packers try to hand the Rams their first loss of the season. Cobb has been sidelined by a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable on Friday.

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison is also back in the lineup after missing the last two games. Allison’s status was not in doubt after he failed to receive a designation on the final injury report of the week.

Tackle Jason Spriggs and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown were also listed as questionable, but both of them are in the lineup. Quarterback Tim Boyle, cornerback Bashaud Breeland, cornerback Tony Brown, linebacker Korey Toomer, offensive lineman Justin McCray, offensive lineman Alex Light and wide receiver J'Mon Moore are inactive.

The Rams listed wide receiver Cooper Kupp as doubtful due to a knee injury and he’s out for the second week in a row. Linebacker Trevon Young was also listed as doubtful and joins defensive back Darious Williams, running back Justin Davis, running back John Kelly, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and tight end Johnny Mundt on the inactive list.