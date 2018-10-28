Ravens march right down the field for early lead

AP

Justin Tucker now has a new streak.

The Ravens kicker has now hit one extra point in a row, lifting his team to a 7-0 lead over the Panthers.

A week ago, Tucker’s missed extra point (his first) kept the Ravens from going to overtime with the Saints, but he had no problems today.

Neither did the Ravens offense, chewing up nearly half the first quarter with their opening drive, going 75 yards in 11 plays.

Of that yardage, 45 of it came on the ground, with Alex Collins scoring the touchdown with the final 14-yard run. Mixed in there was a 17-yard dash by backup quarterback Lamar Jackson, and a 13-yard scramble by Joe Flacco.

It’s the kind of start they definitely needed, against a Panthers team which has started slowly but closed well.