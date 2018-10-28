Reggie Nelson, Rashaan Melvin inactive for Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders will play without left guard Kelechi Osemele today after making him inactive with a knee injury. They did have hope that they would have him after he returned to practice Friday, earning a questionable designation.

Oakland made Reggie Nelson and Rashaan Melvin healthy scratches. That means safety Karl Joseph and cornerback Gareon Conley will get more work.

Joseph returns after being out since Week Three with a hamstring injury, and Conley was benched during a Week Six loss to Seattle.

The Raiders’ other inactives are linebacker Emmanuel Lamur, offensive tackle Justin Murray, receiver Marcell Ateman and linebacker Shilique Calhoun.

The Colts already had ruled out receiver Ryan Grant (ankle), safety Malik Hooker (hip), tight end Erik Swoope (knee) and running back Robert Turbin (shoulder) on Friday. Offensive lineman Denzelle Good, receiver Steve Ishmael and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway joined them on the inactive list.

Tight end Jack Doyle will return after missing the past five games with a hip injury.