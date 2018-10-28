Report: Carl Lawson tore his ACL

Getty Images

The Bengals got a field goal at the gun to beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, but they reportedly lost a key defensive piece for the rest of the season on their way to their fifth win of the year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive end Carl Lawson tore his ACL during Sunday’s game. Lawson was injured in the first half of the game and was formally ruled out of the contest at halftime.

Lawson had one sack in the first seven games of this season, but had 8.5 during his first year as part of the edge rushing rotation in Cincinnati. The Bengals also lost defensive lineman Ryan Glasgow to a torn ACL earlier this season.

Sam Hubbard, Michael Johnson, Carlos Dunlap and Jordan Willis are still on hand on the edge for the Bengals.