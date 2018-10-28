Report: DeSean Jackson requested a trade

Getty Images

The trade deadline is on Tuesday and one member of the Buccaneers would reportedly like to be moved before the day is out.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that wide receiver DeSean Jackson has requested a trade away from Tampa. The team has obviously not acceded to that request at this point and Rapoport adds that they are not expected to move Jackson.

Jackson opened the year with nine catches for 275 yards and three touchdowns in two wins to open the season. Those big days came with Ryan Fitzpatrick playing quarterback and Jackson’s production has slowed since Jameis Winston returned to the starting lineup the last two weeks.

Jackson has 23 catches for 526 yards on the year and also ran for a touchdown last Sunday. He has one year left on his contract with a non-guaranteed $10 million salary.