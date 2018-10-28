Report: Giants getting offers for Landon Collins

Getty Images

The Giants already dealt Eli Apple and Damon Harrison. They remain willing to listen to offers for other players.

While Eli Manning has a no trade clause he isn’t willing to waive and Odell Beckham‘s contract makes him difficult to deal, safety Landon Collins could become trade bait.

The Giants have received trade offers for Collins, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports. Vacchiano adds that the Giants could move Collins even if it’s for a second-day pick.

Collins, 24, is in the final year of his contract.

“I’m just playing it day-by-day,” Collins said when asked about the possibility of a trade, via Vacchiano. “I love the Giants. They love me. You never know. It’s a business. So whatever happens, happens.”

The Giants made Collins a second-round pick in 2015. He was a Pro Bowler the past two seasons.