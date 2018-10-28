Report: Joey Bosa won’t play in Week Nine

AP

The last updates on Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa indicated that he was targeting Week Nine as a date to play his first game of the 2018 season, but it looks like the wait will extend a bit longer.

Bosa has reportedly made progress in his recovery from the foot injury that’s kept him off the field since August, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is not “anywhere near ready to play right now.”

Bosa is not expected to practice when the Chargers return from their bye on Monday and is not expected to play against the Seahawks in Week Nine. The Chargers will remain on the road to face the Raiders in Week 10 and return home for the first time since Week Five to play the Broncos on November 11.

Isaac Rochell has joined Melvin Ingram at defensive end with Bosa on the shelf this season.