Report: Patriots discussing possible trade for Jamie Collins

Getty Images

The Patriots have had internal discussions about the possibility of seeking a trade for linebacker Jamie Collins, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

New England wants help for its front seven before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The Patriots traded Collins to the Browns for a third-round pick two years ago at the trade deadline. He signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Browns in January 2017.

Who knows whether the Browns even would have interest in shipping Collins back to the Patriots. He led the team in tackles Sunday with 11 and forced a fumble.

Collins, 29, has 55 tackles, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a pass breakup this season.

He played 50 games for the Patriots, with 41 starts, after they made him a second-round pick in 2013.