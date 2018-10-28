Reports: Lane Johnson injured MCL in Sunday’s win

Getty Images

The Eagles got a win in London on Sunday despite injuries to both of their offensive tackles and it looks like one could be missing once they’re back in the United States.

According to multiple reports, right tackle Lane Johnson injured his MCL during the 24-18 victory. The severity of the sprain will determine how long Johnson is out of action, but such injuries often keep players sidelined for multiple weeks.

Left tackle Jason Peters also missed time during Sunday’s game, but he returned after being evaluated for a head injury.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Johnson and moved to the left side when Peters was out. Left guard Isaac Seumalo moved to right tackle for that stretch, but returned to his initial position once Peters was cleared to return.