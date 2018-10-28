Russell Wilson makes it look easy in big win at Detroit

AP

Russell Wilson hasn’t had many better games than he had today in Detroit.

Wilson found open receivers in the Lions’ secondary all day, easily marching Seattle down the field on multiple long touchdown drives as the Seahawks won 28-14.

Although the Seahawks struggled early on this season, Wilson showed today that he’s still capable of leading them to big victories, even on the road and even when they’re underdogs. Wilson finished today 14-for-17 for 248 yards, with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

The Lions’ offense couldn’t get much going. Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson, who had been so good before today, was bottled up by Seattle. And Matthew Stafford had one very big play on a 39-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones early on, but he didn’t do much after that. The Lions’ last, best chances ended when Stafford fumbled with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, and then threw an interception with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The win improves the Seahawks to 4-3 and establishes them as playoff contenders in the NFC. They won’t catch the Rams in the division, but they could position themselves as a tough wild card opponent for someone. The Lions, at 3-4, don’t appear to be heading anywhere but out of contention by December.