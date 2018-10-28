Russell Wilson sees 2012 in 2018 Seahawks

Posted by Mike Florio on October 28, 2018, 6:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

Six years ago, the Seahawks were relevant initially for having the first set of Nikeified uniforms. As they won games with an unlikely third-round rookie starter at quarterback and an emerging force of nature in the defensive secondary that would become known as the Legion of Boom, people began to take Seattle seriously.

Now, after the Seahawks have been written off by many, that unlikely third-round rookie starter is sensing a back-to-the-future-type vibe.

“This reminds me of 2012,” Russell Wilson told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 28-14 win over the Lions in Detroit. “No one expected us to do anything then, and no one expects us to do anything now.”

He pointed out that the young players are playing great, and the veteran players are playing better and better. And Wilson realizes that, despite having a winning record, some of those three losses could have been wins.

“We could have won five in a row,” Wilson said, referring to a 4-1 run that included a two-point home loss to the Rams.

One big factor in the resurgence has been an offense that features plenty of running from the likes of Chris Carson and Mike Davis — and not as much throwing from Wilson. After throwing 33 and 36 times the first two weeks, Wilson dropped to 26, 26, 21, 23, and on Sunday a season-low 17.

Wilson last threw only 17 times in November 2014, when he completed 10 of 17 passes in a 38-17 win over the Giants. On Sunday, his 14-for-17, 248-yard, three-touchdown performance in Detroit registered a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Wilson says he doesn’t care if his throws are reduced, as long as the outcome is a win.

“I put that jersey on and get excited about winning,” Wilson said.

It means even more to put that jersey on now, given that it carries a patch that honors the memory of long-time owner Paul Allen.

“Paul changed our world and affected all of us,” Wilson said. “His legacy will live on forever.”

Wilson added that he and his wife, Ciara, spoke with Allen roughly a week before he passed, and that Wilson didn’t realize that the end was so close for Allen, who announced on October 1 that his non-Hodgkins lymphoma had returned. A desire to honor Allen’s memory and to advance that legacy could lay the foundation for the same kind of success that the team had from 2012 through 2016, which delivered five straight appearances in the final eight.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Russell Wilson sees 2012 in 2018 Seahawks

  2. He is right. I don’t think they will win the super bowl or anything like that but they compete hard on both sides of the ball in a year people said they would be rebuilding. They have some solid running backs and young guys on defense.

  7. donttrollonme says:
    October 28, 2018 at 6:58 pm
    4-3, haven’t beat a team over .500 yet.

    The Rams aren’t scared of you.

    Want respect?

    Beat a few good teams, until then, no one cares.
    ***********************************************

    You post the same troll every “weak.”

  8. donttrollonme says:
    October 28, 2018 at 6:58 pm
    4-3, haven’t beat a team over .500 yet.
    —————————————————
    Coming right up.
    ——————————————-

    The Rams aren’t scared of you.

    If you have to say you’re not scared, you’re scared.
    —————————————————–

    Want respect? Beat a few good teams, until then, no one cares

    You know what the Seahawks don’t care about? Your respect.
    ———————————————————–

    Seahawks multiple players playing at or beyond a Pro Bowl level, including Frank Clark, Jarran Reed, Bobby Wagner, Bradley McDougald, and Richard Sherman clone Tre Flowers. In addition, Wilson, Carson, Duane Brown, Fluker and Ifedi are at a Pro Bowl level and they have a group of receivers that can get open and score against anybody.

    Afraid? Yeah. You’re afraid.

  10. Over 100 penalty yards again. Otherwise this game would’ve been a lot more lopsided. I think at this point, there needs to be some acknowledgement that the Seahawks have an outstanding offensive line.

  12. Seahawks have 6 home games left to play! This team is young talented and nasty on both sides of the ball. That Chris Carson TD run was as punishing a run I have got to see this year. David Moore and Tyler Lockett are balling.

    DJ Fluker and Sweezy along with tossing Tom Cable to the curb had turned this into one of the best offensive lines in football. Russell Wilson is playing perfect football and cashing in on big plays and dropping dimes out there.

  13. Seattle keeps improving, the line looks actually solid, and the D is stopping the run along with forcing turnovers. Lets keep this going! Over half their penalty yards came on a bogus late bombs away phantom call. Best part about this game was that they ran out the clock and didn’t allow anymore weirdness to occur. Go Hawks

  14. The Seahawks have certainly looked like a very competitive team recently. Encouraging to see the run production and the resulting overall positive Offensive Line play. The Defense has continued to grow and develop and will be tough against everyone the remainder of the season. That being said, I can see the team going 0-4 to 4-0 in November, given the very good QB’s/teams they will face. By December we will all know more about this team. Right now, as a fan, I’m encouraged and hopeful. Go Hawks!!

  15. donttrollonme says:
    October 28, 2018 at 7:45 pm
    Super Scared.

    Don’t hide from your keyboard when they miss the playoffs AGAIN. lol
    +++
    Yawn. Don’t hide from the keyboard when the Rams get bounced from the playoffs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!