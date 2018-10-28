Russell Wilson sees 2012 in 2018 Seahawks

Getty Images

Six years ago, the Seahawks were relevant initially for having the first set of Nikeified uniforms. As they won games with an unlikely third-round rookie starter at quarterback and an emerging force of nature in the defensive secondary that would become known as the Legion of Boom, people began to take Seattle seriously.

Now, after the Seahawks have been written off by many, that unlikely third-round rookie starter is sensing a back-to-the-future-type vibe.

“This reminds me of 2012,” Russell Wilson told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 28-14 win over the Lions in Detroit. “No one expected us to do anything then, and no one expects us to do anything now.”

He pointed out that the young players are playing great, and the veteran players are playing better and better. And Wilson realizes that, despite having a winning record, some of those three losses could have been wins.

“We could have won five in a row,” Wilson said, referring to a 4-1 run that included a two-point home loss to the Rams.

One big factor in the resurgence has been an offense that features plenty of running from the likes of Chris Carson and Mike Davis — and not as much throwing from Wilson. After throwing 33 and 36 times the first two weeks, Wilson dropped to 26, 26, 21, 23, and on Sunday a season-low 17.

Wilson last threw only 17 times in November 2014, when he completed 10 of 17 passes in a 38-17 win over the Giants. On Sunday, his 14-for-17, 248-yard, three-touchdown performance in Detroit registered a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Wilson says he doesn’t care if his throws are reduced, as long as the outcome is a win.

“I put that jersey on and get excited about winning,” Wilson said.

It means even more to put that jersey on now, given that it carries a patch that honors the memory of long-time owner Paul Allen.

“Paul changed our world and affected all of us,” Wilson said. “His legacy will live on forever.”

Wilson added that he and his wife, Ciara, spoke with Allen roughly a week before he passed, and that Wilson didn’t realize that the end was so close for Allen, who announced on October 1 that his non-Hodgkins lymphoma had returned. A desire to honor Allen’s memory and to advance that legacy could lay the foundation for the same kind of success that the team had from 2012 through 2016, which delivered five straight appearances in the final eight.