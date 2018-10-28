Safety gets Rams going after slow start

Getty Images

The Rams had not been shut out for an entire half at any point this season, but it looked like the Packers might get to halftime without allowing any points when Jared Goff threw an incompletion on third down with just over three minutes to play in the first half.

Johnny Hekker‘s punt was downed on the 1-yard-line, though, and Rams linebacker Mark Barron stuffed Packers running back Aaron Jones in the end zone on the next play for a safety that got the Rams on the board. They’d add to that total on the ensuing offensive drive.

Replay review granted the Rams long completions to wide receiver Brandin Cooks and running back Todd Gurley on back-to-back plays and Jared Goff hit wide receiver Josh Reynolds for a one-yard touchdown that cut the Packers lead to 10-8 at halftime.

The Packers sacked Goff three times and had two straight scoring drives straddling the first two quarters, but the Rams defense forced two punts before the safety to keep things close while their offense tried to find it footing. They’ll get the ball to start the second half and another score will put them in the lead as they push for an 8-0 record.